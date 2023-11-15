Fisher Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU – Free Report) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 163,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 458 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.02% of Kaiser Aluminum worth $11,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,132,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,615,000 after buying an additional 265,426 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 815,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,846,000 after buying an additional 139,145 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,886,000. Penn Capital Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,345,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 57.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 290,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,399,000 after buying an additional 106,312 shares during the last quarter.

Kaiser Aluminum Stock Up 8.9 %

KALU stock opened at $60.95 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $67.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.82. Kaiser Aluminum Co. has a 12 month low of $53.67 and a 12 month high of $96.46. The company has a market cap of $975.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.25 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Kaiser Aluminum Dividend Announcement

Kaiser Aluminum ( NASDAQ:KALU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.04). Kaiser Aluminum had a net margin of 0.43% and a return on equity of 2.77%. The business had revenue of $744.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $788.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Kaiser Aluminum Co. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 25th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 24th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.05%. Kaiser Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 380.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.75.

Kaiser Aluminum Company Profile

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products in the United States and internationally. The company offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used for aerospace and defense, aluminum beverage and food packaging, automotive and general engineering products.

