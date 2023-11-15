Fisher Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 114,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $8,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MRP Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Southern in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. TD Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Southern by 122.0% in the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Southern in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 62.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Southern

In other Southern news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.05, for a total value of $99,904.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,878,289.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $330,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,674,744. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,490 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.05, for a total value of $99,904.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,756 shares in the company, valued at $4,878,289.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,490 shares of company stock valued at $1,452,505 over the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SO shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Southern from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on Southern in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Southern from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Scotiabank cut Southern from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Southern from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

Southern Trading Up 2.8 %

NYSE:SO opened at $69.21 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $67.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The Southern Company has a 12 month low of $58.85 and a 12 month high of $75.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.48 billion, a PE ratio of 24.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.55.

Southern Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 20th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 17th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.08%.

Southern Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Featured Stories

