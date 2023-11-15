Fisher Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Fisher Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) by 98.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,558 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,218,816 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Block were worth $8,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SQ. Decatur Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Block by 11.1% in the first quarter. Decatur Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,783 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Block during the first quarter worth $387,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Block during the second quarter worth $228,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Block by 31.3% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 25,320 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,616,000 after acquiring an additional 6,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Block during the second quarter worth $516,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SQ opened at $55.12 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.13. Block, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.85 and a 12-month high of $89.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SQ shares. Mizuho increased their target price on Block from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Block from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Block in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded Block from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Block from $90.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.84.

In other news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.49, for a total transaction of $35,532.21. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 72,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,122,696.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Roelof Botha acquired 495,539 shares of Block stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $50.88 per share, with a total value of $25,213,024.32. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 495,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,213,024.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 629 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.49, for a total transaction of $35,532.21. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 72,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,122,696.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 534,234 shares of company stock valued at $27,185,614 and have sold 21,222 shares valued at $1,006,326. Insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

