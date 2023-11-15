Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) Shares Sold by Candriam S.C.A.

Candriam S.C.A. trimmed its position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Free Report) by 77.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,309 shares during the quarter. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in FOX were worth $348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FOX. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FOX in the second quarter worth about $27,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its stake in shares of FOX by 310.9% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of FOX by 52.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in FOX during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in FOX by 89.5% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 24.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FOX alerts:

Insider Activity at FOX

In related news, insider Viet D. Dinh sold 231,865 shares of FOX stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.40, for a total transaction of $7,744,291.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,161 shares in the company, valued at $1,875,777.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.90, for a total value of $3,190,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 128,964 shares in the company, valued at $4,113,951.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Viet D. Dinh sold 231,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.40, for a total value of $7,744,291.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 56,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,875,777.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 19.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FOX Stock Up 2.0 %

FOX Company Profile

Shares of FOX stock opened at $28.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.54 and a 200 day moving average of $29.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $13.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 0.92. Fox Co. has a twelve month low of $26.20 and a twelve month high of $34.42.

(Free Report)

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.