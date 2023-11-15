Franco-Nevada Co. to Post FY2023 Earnings of $4.89 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (TSE:FNV)

Franco-Nevada Co. (TSE:FNV – Free Report) (NYSE:FNV) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial increased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Franco-Nevada in a report issued on Thursday, November 9th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $4.89 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.85. The consensus estimate for Franco-Nevada’s current full-year earnings is $5.36 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Franco-Nevada’s Q1 2024 earnings at $1.24 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.69 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Franco-Nevada from C$222.00 to C$219.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Veritas Investment Research reduced their price objective on Franco-Nevada from C$201.70 to C$197.10 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Franco-Nevada from C$210.00 to C$205.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Franco-Nevada from C$215.00 to C$218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Franco-Nevada from C$173.00 to C$163.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th.

Franco-Nevada Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of FNV stock opened at C$166.01 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 23.26, a current ratio of 37.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Franco-Nevada has a fifty-two week low of C$160.34 and a fifty-two week high of C$217.70. The stock has a market capitalization of C$31.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.95, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$182.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$190.17.

Franco-Nevada Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be given a $0.472 dividend. This is an increase from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is presently 38.24%.

About Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids.

Further Reading

