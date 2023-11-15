FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Capreit (TSE:CAR) Issued By National Bank Financial

Capreit (TSE:CAR – Free Report) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Capreit in a report issued on Thursday, November 9th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.36 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.37.

Capreit Stock Performance

Capreit has a 1-year low of C$20.71 and a 1-year high of C$50.88.

Capreit Dividend Announcement

Capreit ( TSE:CAR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C($2.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.63 by C($2.74). The company had revenue of C$268.38 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be issued a $0.121 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞.

