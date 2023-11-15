FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Capreit (TSE:CAR) Issued By National Bank Financial

Capreit (TSE:CAR – Free Report) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Capreit in a report issued on Thursday, November 9th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.36 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.37.
Capreit Stock Performance
Capreit has a 1-year low of C$20.71 and a 1-year high of C$50.88.
Capreit Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be issued a $0.121 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞.
