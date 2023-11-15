FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Enerflex Ltd. (TSE:EFX) Issued By Atb Cap Markets

Enerflex Ltd. (TSE:EFX – Free Report) – Analysts at Atb Cap Markets decreased their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Enerflex in a report issued on Thursday, November 9th. Atb Cap Markets analyst T. Monachello now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.13 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.17. The consensus estimate for Enerflex’s current full-year earnings is $0.82 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Enerflex’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.08 EPS and Q3 2024 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. CIBC dropped their target price on Enerflex from C$11.75 to C$8.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Enerflex from C$10.00 to C$6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Enerflex from C$14.00 to C$10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Enerflex from C$14.00 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Enerflex from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enerflex currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$10.69.

EFX opened at C$6.22 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$770.60 million, a P/E ratio of -5.71 and a beta of 1.71. Enerflex has a fifty-two week low of C$5.44 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$6.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$8.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.80, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 20th. Enerflex’s payout ratio is -9.17%.

Enerflex Ltd. offers energy infrastructure and energy transition solutions to natural gas markets in North America, Latin America, and Eastern Hemisphere. The company provides natural gas compression infrastructure, power generation, and processing infrastructure under contract to oil and natural gas customers; power generation rental solutions; custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; re-engineering, re-configuration, and re-packaging of compressors for various field applications; integrated turnkey power generation, gas compression, processing facilities, natural gas compression, processing, electric power solutions, and water solutions; after-market mechanical services and parts distribution, as well as maintenance solutions to the oil and natural gas industry, operations, and overhaul services; and equipment supply, parts supply, and general asset management.

