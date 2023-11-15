FY2023 Earnings Estimate for TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) Issued By National Bank Financial

TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC – Free Report) (TSE:TA) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial raised their FY2023 EPS estimates for TransAlta in a report issued on Wednesday, November 8th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings of $2.04 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.54. The consensus estimate for TransAlta’s current full-year earnings is $1.82 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for TransAlta’s FY2024 earnings at $0.68 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TransAlta from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. TD Securities initiated coverage on shares of TransAlta in a research note on Friday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of TransAlta from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

TransAlta Stock Performance

NYSE TAC opened at $8.41 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. TransAlta has a 12-month low of $7.22 and a 12-month high of $10.40. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 1.07.

TransAlta Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.0398 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio is 10.13%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TransAlta

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of TransAlta by 4.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 895,049 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,273,000 after buying an additional 36,076 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TransAlta by 176.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 117,815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after buying an additional 75,201 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransAlta during the first quarter valued at approximately $472,000. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TransAlta by 48.1% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 527,834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,468,000 after buying an additional 171,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of TransAlta by 2.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 642,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,655,000 after buying an additional 13,793 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.93% of the company’s stock.

About TransAlta

TransAlta Corporation engages in the development, production, and sale of electric energy. It operates through Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, Energy Transition, and Energy Marketing segments. The Hydro segment has a net ownership interest of approximately 922 megawatts (MW) of owned hydro electrical-generating capacity located in Alberta, British Columbia, and Ontario.

