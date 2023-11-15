FY2023 Earnings Forecast for 5N Plus Inc. (TSE:VNP) Issued By Raymond James

5N Plus Inc. (TSE:VNP – Free Report) – Raymond James decreased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for 5N Plus in a report released on Wednesday, November 8th. Raymond James analyst M. Glen now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.26 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.29. Raymond James currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for 5N Plus’ current full-year earnings is $0.30 per share.

Separately, National Bankshares lifted their target price on 5N Plus from C$4.25 to C$4.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd.

Shares of TSE VNP opened at C$3.33 on Monday. 5N Plus has a fifty-two week low of C$2.43 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$3.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$3.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.37. The firm has a market cap of C$295.37 million, a PE ratio of 41.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6,283.33 and a beta of 1.50.

5N Plus Inc produces and sells specialty metals and chemicals in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Specialty Semiconductors and Performance Material segments. The company offers semiconductor compounds, semiconductor wafers, metals, epitaxial semiconductor substrates, and solar cells.

