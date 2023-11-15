FY2023 Earnings Forecast for Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR) Issued By National Bank Financial

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR – Free Report) – Analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their FY2023 EPS estimates for Osisko Gold Royalties in a research report issued on Thursday, November 9th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.66 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.67. The consensus estimate for Osisko Gold Royalties’ current full-year earnings is $0.57 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Osisko Gold Royalties’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.15 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.72 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.78 EPS.

Get Osisko Gold Royalties alerts:

OR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank set a C$22.00 price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. National Bankshares set a C$27.00 price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$25.50 to C$25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 13th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$27.00 to C$26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$24.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Osisko Gold Royalties has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$25.50.

Osisko Gold Royalties Stock Up 0.4 %

OR stock opened at C$16.70 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.68. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 52 week low of C$15.42 and a 52 week high of C$24.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$16.80 and its 200 day moving average price is C$18.99. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.63.

Osisko Gold Royalties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.09%.

About Osisko Gold Royalties

(Get Free Report)

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on offtake; royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.