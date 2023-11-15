FY2023 Earnings Forecast for Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR) Issued By National Bank Financial

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR – Free Report) – Analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their FY2023 EPS estimates for Osisko Gold Royalties in a research report issued on Thursday, November 9th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.66 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.67. The consensus estimate for Osisko Gold Royalties’ current full-year earnings is $0.57 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Osisko Gold Royalties’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.15 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.72 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.78 EPS.
OR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank set a C$22.00 price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. National Bankshares set a C$27.00 price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$25.50 to C$25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 13th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$27.00 to C$26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$24.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Osisko Gold Royalties has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$25.50.
Osisko Gold Royalties Stock Up 0.4 %
OR stock opened at C$16.70 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.68. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 52 week low of C$15.42 and a 52 week high of C$24.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$16.80 and its 200 day moving average price is C$18.99. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.63.
Osisko Gold Royalties Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.09%.
About Osisko Gold Royalties
Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on offtake; royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.
