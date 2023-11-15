FY2023 Earnings Forecast for TXO Partners L.P. Issued By Capital One Financial (NYSE:TXO)

TXO Partners L.P. (NYSE:TXO – Free Report) – Analysts at Capital One Financial reduced their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for TXO Partners in a report released on Wednesday, November 8th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.58 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.60. The consensus estimate for TXO Partners’ current full-year earnings is $0.69 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for TXO Partners’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.45 EPS and Q1 2024 earnings at $0.37 EPS.

TXO Partners (NYSE:TXO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.06). TXO Partners had a net margin of 20.38% and a negative return on equity of 1.33%. The business had revenue of $69.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.38 million.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on TXO Partners from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on TXO Partners from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th.

NYSE:TXO opened at $18.68 on Monday. TXO Partners has a 52 week low of $17.25 and a 52 week high of $25.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.53.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in TXO Partners by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 41,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 13,260 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in TXO Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in TXO Partners by 64.3% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TXO Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of TXO Partners by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 259,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,274,000 after acquiring an additional 3,331 shares in the last quarter. 17.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Global Endowment Management, L sold 1,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.10, for a total value of $25,650,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,139,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,478,575.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, major shareholder Global Endowment Management, L sold 1,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.10, for a total value of $25,650,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,139,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,478,575.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Keith A. Hutton acquired 180,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.60 per share, for a total transaction of $3,168,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,122,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,950,984. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 27th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This is an increase from TXO Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48.

TXO Partners L.P. focuses on the acquisition, development, optimization, and exploitation of conventional oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves in North America. Its acreage positions are concentrated in the Permian Basin of West Texas and New Mexico and the San Juan Basin of New Mexico and Colorado.

