FY2023 EPS Estimates for Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BEI) Increased by Desjardins

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BEI – Free Report) – Analysts at Desjardins boosted their FY2023 earnings estimates for Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note issued on Thursday, November 9th. Desjardins analyst K. Stanley now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $3.56 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.49. Desjardins also issued estimates for Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.92 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.92 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.12 EPS.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of C$37.96 and a 1-year high of C$49.75.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (the Trust) is an open-ended real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is focused on the acquisition, refurbishment, management, ownership and development of multi-family residential communities within Canada. The Trust owns over 200 properties containing approximately 33,770 residential units within the Provinces of Alberta, Saskatchewan, Ontario and Quebec, representing over 30 million net rentable square feet.

