FY2023 EPS Estimates for Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Cut by National Bank Financial (TSE:GRT)

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT – Free Report) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial cut their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Granite Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note issued on Thursday, November 9th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $5.01 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $5.02. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Granite Real Estate Investment Trust’s FY2024 earnings at $5.26 EPS.
Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance
Granite Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of C$30.78 and a 1-year high of C$38.97.
In other news, Senior Officer Michael Anthony Ramparas purchased 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$64.25 per share, with a total value of C$25,698.00. Insiders have bought 550 shares of company stock valued at $36,268 over the last ninety days.
About Granite Real Estate Investment Trust
Granite Real Estate Investment Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT). It is engaged principally in the acquisition, development, construction, leasing, management and ownership of an industrial global rental portfolio of properties in North America and Europe leased primarily to Magna International Inc and its automotive operating units.
