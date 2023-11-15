FY2023 EPS Estimates for iA Financial Co. Inc. Lifted by Cormark (TSE:IAG)

iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Cormark boosted their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of iA Financial in a report issued on Thursday, November 9th. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now expects that the company will earn $9.46 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $9.43. The consensus estimate for iA Financial’s current full-year earnings is $10.44 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for iA Financial’s Q1 2024 earnings at $2.36 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.48 EPS and Q3 2024 earnings at $2.88 EPS.

Get iA Financial alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on iA Financial from C$4.75 to C$4.50 in a report on Monday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on iA Financial from C$100.00 to C$101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. TD Securities cut their price objective on iA Financial from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Desjardins cut their price objective on iA Financial from C$95.00 to C$94.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, CIBC cut their price objective on iA Financial from C$96.00 to C$95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, iA Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$72.14.

iA Financial Stock Up 2.9 %

TSE:IAG opened at C$86.35 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.88, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.17. iA Financial has a 1-year low of C$71.14 and a 1-year high of C$93.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$84.07 and its 200-day moving average price is C$86.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.49, a current ratio of 5.63 and a quick ratio of 0.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider iA Financial Corporation Inc. acquired 27,800 shares of iA Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$84.78 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,356,959.06. In related news, Senior Officer Michael Lee Stickney sold 1,000 shares of iA Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$84.55, for a total transaction of C$84,550.00. Also, insider iA Financial Corporation Inc. bought 27,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$84.78 per share, with a total value of C$2,356,959.06. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

iA Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a $0.765 dividend. This represents a $3.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. iA Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.92%.

About iA Financial

(Get Free Report)

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, and US Operations businesses.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iA Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iA Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.