FY2023 EPS Estimates for Keyera Corp. Decreased by Analyst (TSE:KEY)

Keyera Corp. (TSE:KEY – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Keyera in a report released on Wednesday, November 8th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.28 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.37. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform Market Weight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Keyera’s current full-year earnings is $1.91 per share.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on KEY. Citigroup set a C$35.00 price target on Keyera and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. CIBC lowered Keyera from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$37.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Keyera from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Friday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Keyera from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Keyera from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$35.00.

Keyera Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of TSE KEY opened at C$31.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.93, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.13. Keyera has a 52 week low of C$27.98 and a 52 week high of C$34.18. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.67, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$32.34 and its 200 day moving average is C$31.86.

Keyera Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.28%. Keyera’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 136.05%.

Keyera Company Profile

Keyera Corp. engages in the gathering and processing of natural gas; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids in Canada and the United States. It operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides gas handling and other ancillary services, such as NGL extraction, NGL handling and loading services, and condensate stabilization services.

