FY2023 EPS Estimates for Manulife Financial Co. Raised by National Bank Financial (TSE:MFC)

Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC – Free Report) (NYSE:MFC) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Manulife Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, November 9th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $3.37 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.27. The consensus estimate for Manulife Financial’s current full-year earnings is $3.65 per share.

Get Manulife Financial alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Manulife Financial from C$32.00 to C$30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. CIBC raised their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th. Desjardins cut their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$28.00 to C$27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Barclays raised their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$31.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$29.67.

Manulife Financial Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of MFC opened at C$25.96 on Monday. Manulife Financial has a 52-week low of C$23.02 and a 52-week high of C$27.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$25.06 and its 200-day moving average is C$25.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.70, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 123.80. The firm has a market cap of C$47.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.70, a PEG ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 1.10.

Manulife Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 21st. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is presently 20.83%.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.