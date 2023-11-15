FY2023 EPS Estimates for Payfare Inc. (TSE:PAY) Boosted by Analyst

Payfare Inc. (TSE:PAY – Free Report) – Investment analysts at B. Riley boosted their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Payfare in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 8th. B. Riley analyst H. Goetsch now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.48 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.20. The consensus estimate for Payfare’s current full-year earnings is $0.76 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Payfare’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.19 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.67 EPS.

Separately, Raymond James cut their price objective on Payfare from C$11.00 to C$9.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 9th.

TSE:PAY opened at C$4.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.31. Payfare has a one year low of C$3.99 and a one year high of C$7.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$5.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$5.83. The stock has a market cap of C$222.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.92 and a beta of 1.79.

Payfare Inc, a financial technology company, provides instant payout and digital banking solutions to gig economy workers in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company offers PayFare, a platform that provides access to earnings, as well as banking services, such as ATM withdrawals, funds transfers, bill payments, and savings wallets; Paid Portal by Payfare, a payout solution for gig workforces; and Paid App by Payfare, a digital banking app.

