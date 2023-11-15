FY2023 EPS Estimates for Semantix, Inc. Reduced by DA Davidson (NASDAQ:STIX)

Semantix, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIX – Free Report) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson lowered their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Semantix in a report issued on Thursday, November 9th. DA Davidson analyst R. Kessinger now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.31) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.97). The consensus estimate for Semantix’s current full-year earnings is ($1.31) per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Semantix’s FY2024 earnings at ($0.39) EPS.
Semantix (NASDAQ:STIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $9.70 million for the quarter. Semantix had a negative net margin of 69.49% and a negative return on equity of 45.45%.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STIX. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Semantix by 190.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 98,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 64,835 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Semantix in the first quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Semantix in the first quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Finally, Banco BTG Pactual S.A. acquired a new stake in Semantix in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,986,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.86% of the company’s stock.
Semantix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides end-to-end proprietary Software as a Service (SaaS) data platform in Latin America and the United States. The company offers SDP, a multi-cloud SaaS data platform that provides data integration, data operations, machine learning operations, data governance, data sharing, and data visualization for financial institutions; healthcare plans operators, health insurance brokers, hospitals, clinics, and imaging and diagnostics facilities; and retailers.
