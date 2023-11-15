FY2023 EPS Estimates for Steven Madden, Ltd. Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:SHOO)

Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Telsey Advisory Group reduced their FY2023 EPS estimates for Steven Madden in a research report issued on Thursday, November 9th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now forecasts that the textile maker will post earnings per share of $2.40 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.45. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Steven Madden’s current full-year earnings is $2.40 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Steven Madden’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.57 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.73 EPS.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The textile maker reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.01. Steven Madden had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The business had revenue of $552.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $548.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on SHOO. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Steven Madden in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 30th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $35.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.80.

Steven Madden Stock Up 5.4 %

Shares of SHOO opened at $35.81 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.56 and its 200-day moving average is $32.97. Steven Madden has a 12 month low of $29.92 and a 12 month high of $37.85. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.06 and a beta of 1.09.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Steven Madden by 173.2% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,103 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 1,967 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Steven Madden by 33.8% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 90,149 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,245,000 after acquiring an additional 22,777 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Steven Madden by 10.0% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 37,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in Steven Madden by 13.4% during the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 76,765 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,509,000 after acquiring an additional 9,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Steven Madden by 1.3% during the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 87,309 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,854,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

Steven Madden Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.67%.

Steven Madden Company Profile

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories/Apparel, Direct-to- Consumer, First Cost, and Licensing segments.

