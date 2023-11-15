FY2023 EPS Estimates for Tango Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNGX) Boosted by Wedbush

Tango Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNGX – Free Report) – Analysts at Wedbush raised their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Tango Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, November 9th. Wedbush analyst R. Driscoll now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.05) for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($1.25). The consensus estimate for Tango Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.10) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Tango Therapeutics’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.30) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.51) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.62) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.20) EPS.

Get Tango Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright increased their price target on Tango Therapeutics from $11.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th.

Tango Therapeutics Stock Up 3.0 %

NASDAQ:TNGX opened at $7.80 on Monday. Tango Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.47 and a 1-year high of $13.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $795.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.02 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.79.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tango Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Tango Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tango Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tango Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Tango Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Tango Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. 78.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Adam Crystal sold 7,507 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.39, for a total value of $62,983.73. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $681,687.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Boxer Capital, Llc sold 175,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total value of $1,744,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,948,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,277,960.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam Crystal sold 7,507 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.39, for a total value of $62,983.73. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $681,687.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Tango Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tango Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead program is TNG908, a synthetic lethal small molecule inhibitor of protein arginine methyltransferase 5 that is being developed as a treatment for cancers with methylthioadenosine phosphorylase deletions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tango Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tango Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.