FY2023 EPS Estimates for TC Energy Co. Cut by Analyst (NYSE:TRP)

TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial cut their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for TC Energy in a report issued on Thursday, November 9th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny now anticipates that the pipeline company will post earnings of $3.04 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.23. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for TC Energy’s current full-year earnings is $2.97 per share.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.04. TC Energy had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 0.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion.

TRP has been the topic of a number of other reports. CIBC downgraded TC Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded TC Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. TheStreet downgraded TC Energy from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Barclays decreased their target price on TC Energy from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on TC Energy from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TC Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.17.

TC Energy stock opened at $36.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.25, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.75. TC Energy has a 1-year low of $32.51 and a 1-year high of $49.51. The company has a market cap of $37.73 billion, a PE ratio of -606.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.59.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in TC Energy in the third quarter valued at $337,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in TC Energy in the third quarter valued at $64,449,000. United Services Automobile Association increased its stake in TC Energy by 9.3% in the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 29,566 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 2,513 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Inc. increased its stake in TC Energy by 540.4% in the third quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 3,117,031 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $107,257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in TC Energy by 80.6% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 73,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,536,000 after purchasing an additional 32,900 shares during the last quarter. 73.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.37%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -4,466.67%.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,700 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

