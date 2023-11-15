FY2023 EPS Estimates for TC Energy Co. Lowered by National Bank Financial (TSE:TRP)

TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP – Free Report) (NYSE:TRP) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of TC Energy in a research note issued on Thursday, November 9th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny now expects that the company will post earnings of $4.22 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $4.25. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform Market Weight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for TC Energy’s current full-year earnings is $4.16 per share.

TC Energy (TSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.97 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.23 billion. TC Energy had a net margin of 0.07% and a return on equity of 0.11%.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of TC Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from C$60.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$55.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$51.00 to C$50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$55.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$57.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Thursday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TC Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$54.94.

Shares of TSE TRP opened at C$49.81 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$48.21 and its 200-day moving average price is C$50.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 193.59. The stock has a market capitalization of C$51.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -355.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.83. TC Energy has a 12-month low of C$43.70 and a 12-month high of C$66.19.

In other news, Director Mark Yeomans sold 640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$47.82, for a total value of C$30,604.80. In other news, Director Una Marie Power bought 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$49.16 per share, with a total value of C$235,967.52. Also, Director Mark Yeomans sold 640 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$47.82, for a total transaction of C$30,604.80. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.47%. TC Energy’s payout ratio is presently -2,657.14%.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,700 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

