FY2023 EPS Estimates for TPI Composites, Inc. Lowered by Seaport Res Ptn (NASDAQ:TPIC)

TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn decreased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for TPI Composites in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 8th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst T. Curran now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of ($4.88) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($2.92). The consensus estimate for TPI Composites’ current full-year earnings is ($5.06) per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for TPI Composites’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.17 EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.23) EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum cut TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Roth Mkm cut TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on TPI Composites in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on TPI Composites from $7.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.08.

Shares of TPIC stock opened at $2.84 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.70. TPI Composites has a fifty-two week low of $1.63 and a fifty-two week high of $14.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.90 million, a P/E ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 1.94.

In other news, CEO William E. Siwek purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.90 per share, with a total value of $49,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 193,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $945,734.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders bought 22,000 shares of company stock valued at $103,820 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 63,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $796,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 40,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC grew its holdings in TPI Composites by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC now owns 176,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after buying an additional 1,611 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in TPI Composites by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 1,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. grew its holdings in TPI Composites by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. now owns 22,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. 93.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides composite solutions for the automotive industry; and field service inspection and repair services comprising diagnostic, repair, and maintenance services for wind blades to OEM customers, and wind farm owners and operators.

