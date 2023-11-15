FY2023 EPS Estimates for Verano Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:VRNOF) Lowered by Analyst

Verano Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:VRNOF – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Atb Cap Markets dropped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Verano in a report issued on Wednesday, November 8th. Atb Cap Markets analyst F. Gomes now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.16) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.12). The consensus estimate for Verano’s current full-year earnings is ($0.08) per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Verano’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.11) EPS.

Verano (OTCMKTS:VRNOF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). The company had revenue of $240.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.12 million. Verano had a negative return on equity of 1.49% and a negative net margin of 27.64%.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Verano from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th.

OTCMKTS:VRNOF opened at $4.46 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Verano has a 52 week low of $2.53 and a 52 week high of $6.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of -5.79 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.44.

Verano Holdings Corp. operates as a vertically integrated multi-state cannabis operator in the United States. The company engages in the cultivation, processing, wholesale, and retail distribution of cannabis in Arizona, Arkansas, California, Connecticut, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Missouri, Nevada, New Jersey, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia.

