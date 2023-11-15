FY2023 EPS Estimates for Village Farms International, Inc. Raised by Analyst (NASDAQ:VFF)

Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF – Free Report) – Analysts at Atb Cap Markets raised their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Village Farms International in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 8th. Atb Cap Markets analyst F. Gomes now expects that the company will earn ($0.13) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.18). The consensus estimate for Village Farms International’s current full-year earnings is ($0.04) per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Village Farms International’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.10) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.04) EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price objective on shares of Village Farms International in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Village Farms International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2.73.

Village Farms International stock opened at $0.76 on Monday. Village Farms International has a twelve month low of $0.55 and a twelve month high of $2.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.78 million, a P/E ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 2.47.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Village Farms International by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 249,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 6,111 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Village Farms International by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 148,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in Village Farms International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Village Farms International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in Village Farms International by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the period. 12.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through four segments: Produce, Cannabis-Canada, Cannabis-U.S., and Energy. The company also owns and operates a power plant that generates and sells electricity, and provides thermal heat to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority; produces and supplies cannabis products to other licensed providers and provincial governments in Canada and internationally; and develops and sells cannabinoid-based health and wellness products, including ingestible, edibles, and topical applications.

