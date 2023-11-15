FY2023 EPS Estimates for Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. Raised by William Blair (NASDAQ:XENE)

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE – Free Report) – Research analysts at William Blair upped their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Thursday, November 9th. William Blair analyst T. Lugo now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($2.89) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($2.96). The consensus estimate for Xenon Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($2.87) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Xenon Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.80) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.82) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.85) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.88) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.91) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($3.46) EPS.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.02. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.57) earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on XENE. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.75.

NASDAQ:XENE opened at $29.75 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.37 and a beta of 1.31. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $27.99 and a 1-year high of $43.75.

In other Xenon Pharmaceuticals news, Director Dawn Svoronos sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.70, for a total value of $967,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $967,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Braidwell LP boosted its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 15.0% during the third quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 2,103,396 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $71,852,000 after purchasing an additional 275,043 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 10.5% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 198,984 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,797,000 after acquiring an additional 18,841 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 44,950 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 81.1% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 54,285 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after acquiring an additional 24,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 69,167 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,363,000 after acquiring an additional 3,684 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN496, a Kv7 potassium channel opener that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 developmental and epileptic encephalopathy; and XEN1101, a Kv7 potassium channel opener, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

