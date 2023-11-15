Gamer Pakistan Inc.’s Quiet Period Set To End on November 20th (NASDAQ:GPAK)

Gamer Pakistan’s (NASDAQ:GPAK – Get Free Report) quiet period is set to end on Monday, November 20th. Gamer Pakistan had issued 1,700,000 shares in its IPO on October 9th. The total size of the offering was $6,800,000 based on an initial share price of $4.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of GPAK stock opened at $0.60 on Wednesday. Gamer Pakistan has a fifty-two week low of $0.60 and a fifty-two week high of $4.39.

Gamer Pakistan Inc operates as an e-sports event promotion and product marketing company in Pakistan. It focuses on creating college, inter-university, and professional e-sports events for both men's and women's teams, primarily e-sports opportunities with colleges and universities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Henderson, Nevada.

