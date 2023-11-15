GAP (GPS) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

GAP (NYSE:GPS – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

GAP (NYSE:GPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The apparel retailer reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.25. GAP had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 5.06%. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect GAP to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

GAP Trading Up 4.5 %

Shares of GPS opened at $13.77 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.92. GAP has a twelve month low of $7.22 and a twelve month high of $15.49.

GAP Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 2nd. GAP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 206.90%.

GPS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of GAP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of GAP in a research note on Monday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of GAP from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. TheStreet raised shares of GAP from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of GAP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GAP presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.13.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Katrina O’connell sold 24,509 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.36, for a total transaction of $253,913.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Katrina O’connell sold 24,509 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.36, for a total transaction of $253,913.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Sarah Gilligan sold 8,712 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $121,968.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,374. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,768 shares of company stock valued at $382,237. 30.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of GAP by 117.8% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,613 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,495 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in GAP by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,561 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in GAP by 208.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,923 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 4,678 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in GAP by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,100 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 3,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in GAP in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $290,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.71% of the company’s stock.

About GAP

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. Its products include denim and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

