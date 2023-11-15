Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Director James C. Smith Sells 5,000 Shares

Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) Director James C. Smith sold 5,000 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $411.90, for a total value of $2,059,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 659,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $271,725,899.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Gartner Trading Up 1.8 %
Shares of NYSE IT opened at $422.13 on Wednesday. Gartner, Inc. has a 52 week low of $292.60 and a 52 week high of $424.13. The stock has a market cap of $32.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.30, a PEG ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $356.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $346.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.
Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.60. Gartner had a return on equity of 206.71% and a net margin of 15.97%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Gartner
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IT. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Gartner during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Gartner by 275.0% during the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 75 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gartner during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Gartner in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Gartner by 357.9% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 87 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts have weighed in on IT shares. StockNews.com cut Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Gartner from $366.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Gartner from $352.00 to $346.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $363.20.
About Gartner
Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.
