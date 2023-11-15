Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Director James C. Smith Sells 5,000 Shares

Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) Director James C. Smith sold 5,000 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $411.90, for a total value of $2,059,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 659,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $271,725,899.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE IT opened at $422.13 on Wednesday. Gartner, Inc. has a 52 week low of $292.60 and a 52 week high of $424.13. The stock has a market cap of $32.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.30, a PEG ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $356.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $346.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.60. Gartner had a return on equity of 206.71% and a net margin of 15.97%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gartner announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Friday, November 3rd that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to purchase up to 1.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IT. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Gartner during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Gartner by 275.0% during the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 75 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gartner during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Gartner in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Gartner by 357.9% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 87 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on IT shares. StockNews.com cut Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Gartner from $366.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Gartner from $352.00 to $346.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $363.20.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

