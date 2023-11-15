Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Director James C. Smith Sells 5,885 Shares of Stock

Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) Director James C. Smith sold 5,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.91, for a total value of $2,400,550.35. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 664,689 shares in the company, valued at $271,133,289.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Gartner Stock Performance

Shares of IT opened at $422.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $356.96 and a 200-day moving average of $346.30. The company has a market cap of $32.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. Gartner, Inc. has a 1 year low of $292.60 and a 1 year high of $424.13.

Get Gartner alerts:

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 206.71%. Gartner’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Gartner declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Friday, November 3rd that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to purchase up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its position in shares of Gartner by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 29,157 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,498,000 after buying an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its position in shares of Gartner by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 12,369 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,029,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its position in shares of Gartner by 71.3% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 62,195 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $20,261,000 after buying an additional 25,891 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Gartner by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 2,153 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Gartner during the 1st quarter worth about $251,000. 90.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on IT shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Gartner from $366.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Gartner from $352.00 to $346.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gartner has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $363.20.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on IT

About Gartner

(Get Free Report)

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.