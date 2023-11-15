Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 1,589 Shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,454 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the 1st quarter valued at about $21,317,050,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 509.3% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 584.1% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 6.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of TotalEnergies in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.50.

TotalEnergies Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE:TTE opened at $67.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $166.37 billion, a PE ratio of 8.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.74. TotalEnergies SE has a twelve month low of $54.94 and a twelve month high of $68.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $65.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.89.

TotalEnergies Company Profile

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets fuels, natural gas, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments.

