Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 4,159 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 140.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,159 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its holdings in shares of Newmont by 66.6% in the second quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 32,609 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 13,038 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Newmont by 101,647.2% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 547,513,832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,356,940,000 after purchasing an additional 546,975,720 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Newmont by 62.5% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Newmont by 15.4% in the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 75,772 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,714,000 after purchasing an additional 10,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intrust Bank NA increased its holdings in shares of Newmont by 6.4% in the first quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 8,127 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. 79.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on NEM shares. Raymond James dropped their price target on Newmont from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. CIBC lowered Newmont from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Newmont in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Newmont from $53.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Newmont from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.05.

Insider Activity at Newmont

In related news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total value of $219,505.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 76,251 shares in the company, valued at $3,043,177.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total value of $219,505.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 76,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,043,177.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total transaction of $401,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,936,572.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 50,049 shares of company stock worth $1,901,528. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Trading Up 5.5 %

Shares of NYSE NEM opened at $36.09 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.89. Newmont Co. has a 52-week low of $33.58 and a 52-week high of $60.08.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. Newmont had a negative net margin of 7.35% and a positive return on equity of 6.28%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. Newmont’s payout ratio is -155.34%.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

Featured Articles

