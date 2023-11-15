Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Free Report) by 344.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,635 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 12,890 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PHG. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Koninklijke Philips by 4.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,411 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 2.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 62,767 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the first quarter valued at about $311,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 1.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 36,882 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 9.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 94,798 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,002,000 after acquiring an additional 8,515 shares during the last quarter. 6.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Koninklijke Philips Price Performance

Shares of PHG opened at $20.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.20. Koninklijke Philips has a one year low of $12.96 and a one year high of $23.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.57.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Koninklijke Philips ( NYSE:PHG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.18. Koninklijke Philips had a negative net margin of 3.28% and a positive return on equity of 13.22%. The business had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Koninklijke Philips will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PHG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Koninklijke Philips presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.83.

Read Our Latest Report on Koninklijke Philips

About Koninklijke Philips

(Free Report)

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, the Greater China, and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. The company provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, X-ray systems, and computed tomography (CT) systems and software comprising detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; integrated interventional systems, and interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices to treat coronary artery and peripheral vascular disease; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

Featured Stories

