Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Grows Position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 712.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,103 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,613 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 9258 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Commerce Bank lifted its position in Veeva Systems by 182.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 20,744 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,102,000 after acquiring an additional 13,389 shares during the period. RKL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,000. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd lifted its position in Veeva Systems by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 3,353 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Veeva Systems by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,271 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,590,000 after acquiring an additional 4,204 shares during the period. 80.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 5,000 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.53, for a total value of $977,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 118,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,216,254.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Thomas D. Schwenger sold 1,238 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $272,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 21,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,692,380. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 5,000 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.53, for a total value of $977,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 118,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,216,254.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,768 shares of company stock valued at $7,990,190. Corporate insiders own 10.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Friday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Veeva Systems from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. KeyCorp raised their price target on Veeva Systems from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Veeva Systems from $235.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Veeva Systems from $205.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Veeva Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $218.83.

Veeva Systems Stock Performance

Veeva Systems stock opened at $173.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $201.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $194.73. The company has a market capitalization of $27.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.28, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.87. Veeva Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $157.00 and a fifty-two week high of $225.49.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The technology company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $590.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.28 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 24.20%. Veeva Systems’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

Further Reading

