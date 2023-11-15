Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Has $269,000 Position in Davis Select Financial ETF (BATS:DFNL)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Davis Select Financial ETF (BATS:DFNL – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 953 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.16% of Davis Select Financial ETF worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFNL. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Davis Select Financial ETF by 6.3% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in Davis Select Financial ETF during the fourth quarter worth $274,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Davis Select Financial ETF by 15.8% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in Davis Select Financial ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 18,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Davis Select Financial ETF during the first quarter worth $735,000.

Davis Select Financial ETF Stock Up 3.2 %

BATS DFNL opened at $27.70 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.97. The company has a market capitalization of $167.56 million, a PE ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 1.05.

Davis Select Financial ETF Profile

The Davis Select Financial ETF (DFNL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Financials index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of global financial sector stocks. The fund seeks long-term growth of capital. DFNL was launched on Jan 11, 2017 and is managed by Davis.

