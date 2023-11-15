Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Has $299,000 Stock Holdings in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in ONE Gas were worth $299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in ONE Gas by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd bought a new position in ONE Gas in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $524,000. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in ONE Gas in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,143,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in ONE Gas by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its stake in ONE Gas by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 52,906 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,192,000 after purchasing an additional 6,266 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on OGS. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ONE Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of ONE Gas from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of ONE Gas from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. TheStreet downgraded shares of ONE Gas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of ONE Gas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $80.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.33.

ONE Gas Trading Up 3.1 %

NYSE:OGS opened at $61.50 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.53. ONE Gas, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.01 and a 12 month high of $89.01.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $335.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $459.11 million. ONE Gas had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. Analysts expect that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ONE Gas Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. ONE Gas’s payout ratio is 63.41%.

ONE Gas Profile

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution company in the United States. The company provides natural gas distribution services to approximately 2.3 million customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

