Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Has $319,000 Holdings in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. reduced its position in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,889 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 416 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OGE. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in OGE Energy by 579.1% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 181.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 782 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of OGE Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 89.2% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of OGE Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. 66.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:OGE opened at $34.75 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.18. OGE Energy Corp. has a twelve month low of $31.25 and a twelve month high of $41.00. The company has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were given a $0.4182 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 6th. This represents a $1.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%. This is an increase from OGE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.29%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on OGE shares. Guggenheim decreased their price target on OGE Energy from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on OGE Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH decreased their price target on OGE Energy from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. UBS Group decreased their target price on OGE Energy from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on OGE Energy from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.29.

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services in the United States. It operates through Electric Company Operations and Natural Gas Midstream segments. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy.

