Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Has $379,000 Position in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Cameco were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Cameco by 291.3% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Cameco by 61.9% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Cameco by 412.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,845 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cameco during the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Cameco by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. 66.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cameco alerts:

Cameco Stock Performance

Shares of CCJ stock opened at $44.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.85. The company has a market capitalization of $19.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.18, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.95. Cameco Co. has a 52 week low of $21.22 and a 52 week high of $44.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.22.

Cameco Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a $0.088 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. Cameco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.45%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CCJ shares. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Cameco from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Cameco from C$55.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Cameco from $49.50 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Cameco from C$54.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cameco currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.33.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CCJ

Cameco Profile

(Free Report)

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.