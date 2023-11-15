Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Has $383,000 Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,727 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $383,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 129,999.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 408,883,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,563,875,000 after purchasing an additional 408,569,323 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 109.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 93,500,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,428,193,000 after acquiring an additional 48,866,721 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $467,572,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,229,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,975,000 after buying an additional 507,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,208,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,187,000 after buying an additional 654,163 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 5.0 %

Shares of SCHA stock opened at $41.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $14.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $38.05 and a 52 week high of $46.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.85 and a 200-day moving average of $42.36.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.