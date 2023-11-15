Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Has $410,000 Stock Holdings in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Free Report) by 238.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,203 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 4,205.8% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,742,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,217,000 after buying an additional 9,516,400 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 98,057.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,505,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,720,000 after buying an additional 4,500,856 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,158,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $774,593,000 after buying an additional 3,800,294 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Medical Properties Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,612,000. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new position in Medical Properties Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,630,000. 76.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MPW opened at $4.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 3.52. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.04 and a 52-week high of $14.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.48.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 6th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -857.14%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MPW shares. Mizuho lowered shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $18.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, August 21st. Bank of America downgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $4.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.83.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 444 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds in ten countries and across four continents.

