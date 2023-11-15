Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Has $862,000 Stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Free Report) by 77.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 85,923 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index were worth $862,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,559,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $374,846,000 after buying an additional 2,666,120 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 46.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,497,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $347,242,000 after buying an additional 3,024,149 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,049,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $214,698,000 after buying an additional 964,298 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,053,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $108,401,000 after buying an additional 46,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 659.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,436,522 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $86,497,000 after buying an additional 2,115,887 shares during the last quarter.

FDL opened at $33.33 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.06. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a 12-month low of $31.47 and a 12-month high of $38.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.86.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

