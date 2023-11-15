Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Increases Stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 24.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,208 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UL. Quilter Plc bought a new stake in Unilever during the 1st quarter valued at $244,998,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in Unilever during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Unilever during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Unilever by 3,005.3% during the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Unilever by 204.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.94% of the company’s stock.

Unilever Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE UL opened at $48.80 on Wednesday. Unilever PLC has a 12 month low of $46.16 and a 12 month high of $55.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.91.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Barclays upgraded shares of Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Unilever in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company.

Unilever Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

