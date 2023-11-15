Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 2,968 Shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 87.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,360 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 2,968 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Shell were worth $384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Shell by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 9,649 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Shell by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 16,533 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $951,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Shell by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 34,824 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,004,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Shell by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 4,680 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Shell by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,532 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SHEL opened at $66.38 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Shell plc has a 1 year low of $52.47 and a 1 year high of $68.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.57 billion, a PE ratio of 7.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.63.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.662 per share. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.40%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Shell from 28.00 to 27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,806.20.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

