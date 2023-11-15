Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 701 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,211 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 701 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Shopify by 5.3% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 661 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Interchange Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Shopify by 7.1% during the first quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 511 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in Shopify by 6.2% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its position in Shopify by 14.0% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 659 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 292.9% during the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 110 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. 60.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Shopify alerts:

Shopify Trading Up 5.1 %

Shares of Shopify stock opened at $65.54 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.88 and a 200 day moving average of $59.31. The company has a quick ratio of 7.23, a current ratio of 7.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Shopify Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.35 and a fifty-two week high of $71.43.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SHOP. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Shopify from $62.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Shopify from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Shopify in a report on Friday, October 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Shopify from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Twenty-three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.09.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Shopify

About Shopify

(Free Report)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.