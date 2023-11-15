Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 9,105 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ – Free Report) by 147.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,279 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,105 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.12% of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Key Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 138.0% during the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 3,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,248 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 196.2% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 6,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 4,341 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $209,000.
Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:BSJQ opened at $22.88 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $22.20 and a 1 year high of $23.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.72.
The Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corp Bond ETF (BSJQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. BSJQ was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.
