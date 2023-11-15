Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) by 13.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,195 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Block were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Block by 12.7% during the second quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in Block by 25.8% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 20,881 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,390,000 after acquiring an additional 4,279 shares in the last quarter. Inceptionr LLC purchased a new position in Block in the first quarter worth about $239,000. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Block by 23.0% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 58,733 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,032,000 after acquiring an additional 10,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its position in Block by 6.1% in the first quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 5,223 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SQ stock opened at $55.12 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.96 and its 200 day moving average is $58.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Block, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.85 and a 52-week high of $89.97.

In related news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 629 shares of Block stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.49, for a total transaction of $35,532.21. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 72,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,122,696.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 629 shares of Block stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.49, for a total transaction of $35,532.21. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 72,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,122,696.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 3,369 shares of Block stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.49, for a total transaction of $190,314.81. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 230,723 shares in the company, valued at $13,033,542.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 534,234 shares of company stock valued at $27,185,614 and have sold 21,222 shares valued at $1,006,326. 10.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Block from $90.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Block from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Block from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. BNP Paribas upgraded Block from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Block from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.84.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

