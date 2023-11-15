Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Raises Stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI – Free Report) by 48.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,436 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,768 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FMHI. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 44,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,260,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 34.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 2,938 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 70.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 2,801 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 8.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 87,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,493,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF in the first quarter worth about $429,000.

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ:FMHI opened at $45.63 on Wednesday. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a 1-year low of $43.88 and a 1-year high of $48.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.15 and a 200 day moving average of $46.22.

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 25th were paid a $0.1575 dividend. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 24th.

The First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (FMHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds a broad range of US municipal bonds. FMHI was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

