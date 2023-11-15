Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Sells 1,030 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report) by 9.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,444 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,030 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 42.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,036,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,454,000 after purchasing an additional 11,698,737 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 65.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,582,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,349,000 after purchasing an additional 8,907,776 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 19.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,870,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467,797 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $99,568,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 53.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,103,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,061,000 after purchasing an additional 730,054 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SPTL opened at $26.50 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $24.47 and a 1-year high of $31.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.05 and its 200-day moving average is $28.14.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

