Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Sells 1,202 Shares of Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lessened its stake in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA – Free Report) by 11.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,699 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,202 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Granite Construction were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Granite Construction during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Granite Construction by 320.6% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 673 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Granite Construction by 472.3% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 847 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Granite Construction during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Granite Construction by 5,075.0% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GVA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Granite Construction in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Granite Construction from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st.

Granite Construction Stock Up 3.8 %

GVA opened at $46.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.60. Granite Construction Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $33.63 and a fifty-two week high of $46.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.01 and its 200 day moving average is $39.51. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.54 and a beta of 1.45.

Granite Construction Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. Granite Construction’s payout ratio is currently 77.61%.

Granite Construction Company Profile

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor and a construction materials producer in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Construction and Materials segments. The Construction segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, marine ports, dams, reservoirs, aqueducts, infrastructure, and site development for use by the public.

Further Reading

