Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Sells 1,500 Shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII – Free Report) by 7.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CII. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 158,500.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $95,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 47,553.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 6,182 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $149,000. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $186,000.

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CII opened at $17.95 on Wednesday. BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.41 and a 52-week high of $19.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.34.

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Dividend Announcement

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0995 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.65%.

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

